When will MPO-listed teachers receive salary under new pay structure, what the ministry says

Teachers and employees at private educational institutions covered by the Monthly Pay Order (MPO) scheme will also receive the benefits of the new national pay structure, alongside government employees.

However, while the process of implementing the new pay structure for government employees is already under way, it remains unclear when MPO-listed teachers and employees will receive their salaries under the revised structure.

The Ministry of Finance has issued a circular making the new pay structure effective for government employees from 1 July. They may receive three months’ arrears along with their October salaries. MPO-listed teachers and employees, however, may have to wait longer.