PM seeks Canadian cooperation in energy, health and agriculture

During the meeting, the two sides discussed strengthening bilateral relations, expanding economic cooperation and exploring new avenues for strategic partnership, alongside the Rohingya crisis and other development priorities.

The Prime Minister said Bangladesh looked forward to cooperation from friendly countries like Canada in key sectors, including health and education.

On energy, the Canadian side expressed interest in supporting Bangladesh's energy supply, particularly in oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

In health and skills development, Canada expressed interest in expanding cooperation in technical and vocational education and training, including nursing education. The Canadian side also indicated interest in supporting nursing training institutions and developing skilled nurses, building on its existing activities in the sector.