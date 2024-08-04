13 policemen killed in Sirajganj
At least 13 policemen, who were stationed at the Enayetpur police station in Sirajganj, were killed during a terrorist attack on Sunday, said the police headquarters.
Besides, it revealed the death of another policeman in a similar attack in Cumilla. He was stationed at the Eliotganj highway police station.
The police headquarters disclosed the information through a message in the afternoon on Sunday.
It was the first day of a complete non-cooperation movement declared by the Students Against Discrimination. Clashes have taken place in different districts throughout the day, which led to hundreds of casualties.
Rajshahi range police additional deputy inspector general (operations and crime) Bijoy Basak, speaking to Prothom Alo, said a team of army personnel had gone to the spot at around 7:00pm. Other members of law enforcing agencies accompanied them. They found 11 dead bodies at the police station. Eight bodies were piled up near a mosque. Three bodies found in a pond. A number of policemen are still missing.