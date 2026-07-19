ILO chief arrives in Dhaka on two-day visit
International Labour Organisation (ILO) Director-General Gilbert F Houngbo arrived in Dhaka on Sunday morning on a two-day visit to Bangladesh.
Houngbo is scheduled to hold a courtesy meeting with Labour and Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury today, Sunday and meet Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Monday, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
Discussions during the visit are likely to cover the improvement of labour standards, workplace conditions, workers' rights, social protection, skills development and labour market issues in Bangladesh, sources concerned said.
Talks are expected to particularly focus on the ready-made garment sector, the informal labour market and the implementation of international labour standards.
Houngbo, a national of Togo in West Africa, took office as the 11th director-general of the ILO in October 2022.
He is the first African to lead the organisation in its century-long history.