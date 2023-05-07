PM urges Commonwealth to send diversified observers to see next polls

Prime minister today urged the Commonwealth to send diversified election observers to oversee the next parliamentary polls in Bangladesh as Commonwealth secretary general Baroness Patricia Scotland paid a courtesy call on her at her place of residence here.

"Our prime minister raised the issue of election and proposed the Commonwealth to send diversified election observers to oversee the next parliamentary polls," foreign minister AK Abdul Momen told a news briefing after the meeting at the bilateral meeting room of the Claridge's Hotel this afternoon.

In reply, the Commonwealth secretary general said they want to help Bangladesh in holding the next general election in a peaceful, fair and participatory manner, Momen added.

Baroness Patricia Scotland said they have helped holding fair elections in some member countries of the organisation.