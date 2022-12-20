Russia pledges not to interfere in domestic issues: Embassy

“We fully support the aspiration of these countries to independently determine the ways of their further development and constitute a system not subject to neo-colonial methods,” added the statement.
According to the UN declaration on the inadmissibility of intervention in the domestic affairs of states and the protection of their Independence and sovereignty dated 1965, “no State has the right to intervene, directly or indirectly, for any reason whatever, in the internal or external affairs of any other State”.
The embassy termed it unfortunate that the problem of violating the principle of non-interference has become particularly relevant in recent years as many believe that they can infringe on the said principle for the sake of their own interests.
The hegemonic ambitions are most vividly displayed by the countries, which identify themselves as developed democracies.
Not only they indulge in intervening in internal affairs of sovereign UN member states, but also resort to blatant blackmailing, illegal restrictions, and so on, the embassy said, adding that the practice exposed the sovereignty of many countries to the unprecedented risk.
The embassy noted that there are various ways of interfering in domestic affairs, as evidenced by the ad hoc commission on protecting state sovereignty of the federation council of the federal assembly of the Russian federation in its 2017 report.
It pointed out that such measures are manifold and include establishing or supporting controlled non-commercial organisations, working with educational institutions, use of media and social networks to shape public opinion, inciting protests and meddling in federal or regional elections.
Also, there are other instruments, which come in handy to counter the countries maintaining strategic independence and sovereign vision of a fair world order.
“Under the pretext of protecting the “democratic values”, work is underway to interfere in the internal affairs of those who are out of favour with the states, which consider themselves the rulers of the world,” the release read.
Such policy evidently results in undermining sustainability of the world order, bringing chaos and havoc. The incomplete list includes Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan, noted the embassy.