Nation paying homage to language martyrs

The nation is paying glowing tributes to language martyrs today on the occasion of 'Shaheed Dibash' (Martyrs Day) and the International Mother Language Day.

People from all walks of life are paying homage to the memories of the language movement martyrs, the valiant sons of this soil who made supreme sacrifice to establish the rights of the mother tongue, Bangla, in 1952.

The day will also being observed around the world as the UNESCO recognised the 21st February (Ekushey February) as the International Mother Language Day on 17 November, 1999.

This year's theme of the day is "Multilingual education: a pillar of learning and intergenerational learning,' is worthwhile".