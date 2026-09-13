President for stronger Bangladesh-Pakistan ties

President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday called for further strengthening Bangladesh-Pakistan ties for the mutual benefit of the two countries, particularly in trade and business, investment, air connectivity, education and training.

“Pakistan is an important partner of Bangladesh in various fields. People of both countries will be benefitted if trade and economic activities between the two countries could be expanded further,” he said.

The President made the call as Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Haider met him at Bangabhaban today, President’s Press Secretary Md Sarwar Alam told BSS.