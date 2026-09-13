President for stronger Bangladesh-Pakistan ties
The President also called for exchanging training between members of the armed forces and civil administration of the two countries and expanding and raising opportunities for higher education in science, engineering, technology and medical fields.
President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday called for further strengthening Bangladesh-Pakistan ties for the mutual benefit of the two countries, particularly in trade and business, investment, air connectivity, education and training.
“Pakistan is an important partner of Bangladesh in various fields. People of both countries will be benefitted if trade and economic activities between the two countries could be expanded further,” he said.
The President made the call as Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Haider met him at Bangabhaban today, President’s Press Secretary Md Sarwar Alam told BSS.
During the meeting, the High Commissioner conveyed congratulations and invitation from Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari to President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to visit Pakistan.
The President thanked him and invited the Pakistani President to visit Bangladesh at a convenient time.
The President stressed consolidating relation between businessmen and entrepreneurs and utilizing new trade opportunities.
He called for utilising the potentials for exporting Pakistani products like garments and cotton yarn to Bangladesh, alongside making bilateral trade more balanced.
The Pakistani High Commissioner said a trade fair featuring Pakistani products to be held in Dhaka in October and urged Bangladesh to organise a similar trade fair in Pakistan featuring Bangladesh’s items.
The High Commissioner also said Pakistani entrepreneurs are interested in undertaking joint initiatives to manufacture sports items, including football.
Referring to the recent resumption of direct flight connectivity between Dhaka and Karachi this year, the High Commissioner said the connectivity is playing a positive role in increasing trade and business, medical tourism and people-to-people contacts between the two countries.
He stressed increasing the number of flights further.
Praising the quality of Bangladeshi tea, the High Commissioner called for increasing tea exports from Bangladesh to Pakistan by utilizing the existing duty-free facility in the Pakistani market.
The President reiterated that there are huge scopes for increasing exports to Pakistan of various quality products including ceramic products, betel leaf and other agricultural products and medicines from Bangladesh.
“Closer contacts between the relevant authorities and business communities of the two countries are needed to utilise this potential,” he observed.
Imran Haider said Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Bangladesh and is working to further increase bilateral trade and business, investment and mutual cooperation between the two countries.
The President also called for exchanging training between members of the armed forces and civil administration of the two countries and expanding and raising opportunities for higher education in science, engineering, technology and medical fields.
The High Commissioner sought the President’s cooperation in discharging his responsibilities in Bangladesh.
The President assured the High Commissioner of his full support of discharging his responsibilities and strengthening multifaceted relations with Pakistan.
Senior officials from the President’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan High Commission were present during the meeting.