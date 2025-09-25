Chief Adviser, Italian PM discuss safe migration of Bangladeshis

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday raised the issue of safe migration of Bangladeshis during his bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at a hotel in New York in the US.

“Safe migration issue was discussed during the chief adviser’s meeting with the Italian premier as many Bangladeshis face tragic deaths in the Mediterranean Sea while going to Italy,” Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told a press briefing here.