Chief Adviser, Italian PM discuss safe migration of Bangladeshis
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday raised the issue of safe migration of Bangladeshis during his bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at a hotel in New York in the US.
“Safe migration issue was discussed during the chief adviser’s meeting with the Italian premier as many Bangladeshis face tragic deaths in the Mediterranean Sea while going to Italy,” Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told a press briefing here.
He said human traffickers lured Bangladeshis to go to Italy through sea and in many cases, they fell in tragic incidents.
Shafiqul Alam further said the Rohingya issue was discussed at their meeting, while the Italian prime minister said her country would send a high-level delegation to the conference on the Rohingya issue to be held in UN headquarters in New York on 30 September.
He said Professor Yunus urged the Italian prime minister to enhance trade relations with Bangladesh as the Italian prime minister proposed formation of Italy-Bangladesh business forum.
The press secretary said Italy extended its support to Bangladesh’s democratic transition, while Giorgia Meloni expects that she would visit Bangladesh in December next.