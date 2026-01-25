BBS: Minister’s approval not required to release data, will manipulation end?

From now on, government statistical reports will no longer require approval from the Minister for Planning before being made public. The Director General of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) will be able to release such reports independently.

Planning adviser professor Wahiduddin Mahmud hopes this move will close the door to manipulation of statistics. However, economist Selim Raihan believes that unless the BBS is allowed to function independently, the risk of political influence will remain.

The Ministry of Planning has recently issued a policy on “preparation, publication and preservation of statistics”. Work on drafting regulations in line with this policy is now at the final stage. The interim government intends to place the regulations before the advisory council for approval during its remaining tenure.

Professor Wahiduddin Mahmud believes the decision will reduce delays in publishing statistical reports.