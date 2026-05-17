We didn’t have a single dose of measles vaccine: Health Minister

“The last measles vaccination campaign was conducted in December 2020,” he said. “After that, until we began the programme in 2026, no measles vaccines were administered. In fact, we did not even have a single measles vaccine in our hands.”

He made the remarks today, Sunday, while addressing the inauguration of public awareness week titled ‘Public Awareness and Prevention are the Best Ways to Control Measles and Dengue’ and a scientific seminar at the Jahur Hossain Chowdhury Hall of the Jatiya Press Club.

The health minister stressed the importance of proper isolation and nutritional support in controlling the spread of measles. He also urged the Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB) to expand leaflet distribution and public awareness campaigns to remote villages across the country.

Sakhawat Hossain said the measles situation has improved somewhat following extensive vaccination campaigns carried out in affected districts, upazilas and city corporation areas with support from UNICEF.

According to him, authorities are now using public announcements to identify and vaccinate children who were previously missed.