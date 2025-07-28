Drive against expired buses, resistance from transport leaders

Transport sector owners and workers’ leaders once again obstructed efforts to remove outdated and rundown buses and trucks from the road.

They are also pressuring the government to relax penalties under the Road Transport Act and have threatened to paralyse the transport sector through strikes if their demands are not met.

During the previous 15 and a half years of Awami League rule, initiatives to remove old buses and trucks were similarly thwarted by pro-government transport leaders. They also stalled full implementation of the Road Transport Act through strikes and protests.

The same pattern continues under the interim government. While former transport leaders loyal to the Awami League are either in jail or in hiding, current leadership is dominated by BNP-affiliated figures.