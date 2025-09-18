Dhaka, Beijing to move forward hand in hand to advance strategic partnership: Chief Adviser

Chief Adviser to the interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus has said Bangladesh and China will move forward hand in hand to advance their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, bringing peace, prosperity and happiness to the people of both countries and the world, said a press release.

Extending congratulations on the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-China diplomatic ties, he expressed gratitude for China's long-standing trust, assistance, and support for Bangladesh.

The Chief Adviser made the remarks in a video message at a grand reception, hosted by the Chinese Embassy at a city hotel on Wednesday night, to celebrate the 76th founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China and the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-China diplomatic ties.