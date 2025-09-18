Dhaka, Beijing to move forward hand in hand to advance strategic partnership: Chief Adviser
Chief Adviser to the interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus has said Bangladesh and China will move forward hand in hand to advance their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, bringing peace, prosperity and happiness to the people of both countries and the world, said a press release.
Extending congratulations on the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-China diplomatic ties, he expressed gratitude for China's long-standing trust, assistance, and support for Bangladesh.
The Chief Adviser made the remarks in a video message at a grand reception, hosted by the Chinese Embassy at a city hotel on Wednesday night, to celebrate the 76th founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China and the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-China diplomatic ties.
He spoke highly of the remarkable achievements made by China under the leadership of the Communist Party of China in areas such as economic development, technological innovation, poverty alleviation, and serving the people, as well as its inspiration and contributions to the Global South and the international community.
Stating that China is Bangladesh's closest friend and most reliable partner, the Chief Adviser expressed gratitude for China’s long-standing trust, assistance, and support to Bangladesh.
Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen, in his address, said 2025 marks not only the 76th founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China but also the 80th anniversary of the United Nations.
He recalled China’s immense sacrifices in safeguarding world peace eight decades ago and highlighted its transformation into a major power with a strong record on peace and security.
“Under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese people have achieved the miracle of eliminating absolute poverty. China will always remain a force for peace, stability, and progress in the world,” the envoy said.
Ambassador Yao also underscored President Xi Jinping’s Global Governance Initiative, which he said has garnered broad international support, including from Bangladesh, as a blueprint for strengthening multilateral cooperation.
Marking the golden jubilee of Bangladesh-China diplomatic relations, he said the two nations have always been “good neighbours, sincere friends, and reliable partners,” guided by respect, sincerity, strategic autonomy, and win-win cooperation.
“China stands ready to continue supporting Bangladesh in its modernization journey and to write a new chapter in building a China-Bangladesh community with a shared future,” he added.
Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed, attending as the chief guest, lauded China’s contributions to Bangladesh’s development infrastructure, education, science and technology, and health care, stressing that such cooperation has delivered tangible benefits to the Bangladeshi people.
Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, attending as special guest, said the two countries have developed deep people-to-people bonds, noting that “China-Bangladesh relations have now reached an all-time high.”
The reception was attended by over 600 guests, including Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, senior leaders from major political parties, foreign diplomats, representatives of international organizations, members of the Chinese community, academics, media professionals, and think tank experts.
The evening featured cultural performances by the Yunnan Golden and Silver Bird Art Troupe and the Quanzhou Art Troupe, showcasing ethnic dances, face-changing acrobatics, and traditional instrumental music, which drew repeated applause from the audience.
Guests also visited exhibitions celebrating 50 years of China-Bangladesh diplomatic relations and commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.
The venue also hosted enterprise booths, tourism promotions, and cultural experience corners, drawing wide attention.