Milestone aircraft crash: Another child dies, death toll rises to 36
The death toll from the military aircraft crash into Milestone School and College in Uttara has risen to 36 with the death of a 15-year-old victim at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Saturday.
Tasnia, a class VIII student of the school who sustained 37 percent burn injuries, breathed her last at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital around 7:55 am, said Shaon Bin Rahman, resident surgeon of the institute.
The fatal crash occurred on 21 July, shortly after an FT-7 BGI fighter jet took off from the Kurmitola Airbase, sparking a massive blaze that claimed multiple lives, most of them children.