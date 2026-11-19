Leaders and activists of the banned Chhatra League held a procession carrying machetes and logi-boitha (bamboo poles and oars) near the house of BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) Member of Parliament (MP) Sarwar Jamal Nizam in Anwara, Chattogram.

The incident took place on a road in the Toiladwip area of Barkhain Union in the upazila on Wednesday night.

According to local sources, the house of MP Sarwar Jamil Nizam is only 100 metres from the spot where the procession took place. All the participants in the procession were wearing helmets. After the procession, they poured petrol on the road and set it on fire. They then left the area.