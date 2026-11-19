Banned Chhatra League holds procession with machetes, oars near BNP MP’s house in Chattogram
Leaders and activists of the banned Chhatra League held a procession carrying machetes and logi-boitha (bamboo poles and oars) near the house of BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) Member of Parliament (MP) Sarwar Jamal Nizam in Anwara, Chattogram.
The incident took place on a road in the Toiladwip area of Barkhain Union in the upazila on Wednesday night.
According to local sources, the house of MP Sarwar Jamil Nizam is only 100 metres from the spot where the procession took place. All the participants in the procession were wearing helmets. After the procession, they poured petrol on the road and set it on fire. They then left the area.
A 2.38-minute video of the procession went viral on social media on Thursday morning. The name of banned Chattogram South District Chhatra League leader Robiul Haider and the organisation’s logo can be seen in the video.
It shows 20 to 25 young men gathering on the road wearing helmets and masks, pouring petrol and setting it on fire. Some of them were carrying sticks and logi-boitha, while others were carrying machetes.
Officer-in-Charge of Anwara police station Md. Junaet Chowdhury confirmed the procession.
He said, “We have seen a video of the procession. In the name of holding a procession, they attempted to create disorder by cutting down trees. We have detained two people on suspicion of involvement in the incident. The others are being identified by examining the video, and necessary legal action is being taken.”