Khaleda Zia’s body taken to Manik Mia Avenue as massive crowds gather
The body of BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia has arrived at Manik Mia Avenue in the capital in a vehicle draped with the national flag.
The hearse reached the venue shortly after midday on Wednesday for her funeral prayers (namaz-e-janaza).
In a post published earlier today on the BNP’s official Facebook page, the party said preparations for Khaleda Zia’s janaza at Manik Mia Avenue are complete.
The funeral prayers will be held across the grounds inside the national parliament complex, its outer premises, and along the full stretch of Manik Mia Avenue.
The BNP also stated that necessary arrangements are being made to allow members of the public to assemble on surrounding roads to participate in the occasion.
Following the janaza at 2:00 pm, Khaleda Zia will be laid to rest with state honours at around 3:30 pm beside the grave of martyred president Ziaur Rahman.
Members of Khaleda Zia’s family, senior state dignitaries, government representatives, foreign guests, ambassadors, and BNP-nominated political leaders will be present at the burial.
To ensure the burial proceedings are completed smoothly, entry to the burial site will be restricted to authorised individuals only.
Public movement within Zia Udyan at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar will remain limited until the burial is concluded.