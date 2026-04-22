Concern resurfaces over arrests linked to social media posts

“Kotha cholbem kolom cholbe (roughly translates as ‘Speech will continue, the pen will continue’)”—a banner bearing this slogan was seen at a protest rally at Dhaka University on Tuesday.

The demonstration was organised demanding the release of AM Hasan Nasim, who was arrested by police on 18 April on allegations of spreading misleading information on Facebook about the Chief Whip of Parliament, Nurul Islam.

Protesters, however, claimed that his arrest was triggered merely by sharing a cartoon on Facebook. He was granted bail later the same afternoon.

A series of recent arrests linked to social media posts has once again raised concerns over freedom of expression. In the past month alone, at least four individuals were arrested under Section 54, the Anti-Terrorism Act, and the Cyber Security Act, while another person was taken into police custody.