Constitutional reform council must be formed through parliamentary deliberation: Home minister

Home minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said that he considers the constitutional reform council to be unconstitutional at present.

He stated that, on that basis, no one can participate in parliament in such a capacity.

According to him, if a constitutional reform council is to be formed in accordance with the verdict of a referendum, it must be established through deliberation in parliament, which would require an amendment to the constitution.

The home minister made these remarks at the secretariat while responding to questions from journalists after a meeting with prime minister Tarique Rahman at the cabinet division on Monday.