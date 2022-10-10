Bangladesh

China ambassador Li Jiming visits Teesta Barrage

Prothom Alo English Desk
China ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming visits Teesta Barrage area in Hatibandha, Lamonirhat on 9 October 2022
A three-member team of Chinese embassy in Bangladesh, led by ambassador Li Jiming, visited the Teesta Barrage area in Lalmonirhat’s Hatibandha on Sunday, reports news agency UNB.

Speaking to newspersons the China ambassador said they intend to excavate the Teesta river during his tenure in Bangladesh.

“Teesta is a big river. It’s a big challenge but if we can excavate it, the living standards of the people of northern Bangladesh will improve to a great extent,” said Jiming.

He added that he was visiting the river to further the process of a feasibility study for the Teesta megaproject proposed by the Chinese side to their Bangladeshi counterparts in government.

“We’ll decide the timeframe of the project once our engineers complete their inspection. I hope that we’ll be able to start the Teesta megaproject within a very short time. It’s not only good news for the northern people but is also a matter to be proud of for all Bangladeshis,” added the ambassador.

Aminul Haque Bhuiyan, engineer (north) of Rangpur Water Development Board (WDB), Mizanur Rahman, executive engineer of Lalmonirhat WDB, TM Momin, additional deputy commissioner of Lalmonirhat and Nazir Hossain, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Hatibandha, among others, were present during the Chinese ambassador’s visit.

