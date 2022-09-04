213 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

"A total of 23 people died from dengue disease between 1 January and 4 September. The first death from dengue was reported on 21 June, this year," the daily statement of the DGHS said.

With the new cases, the total number of dengue patients this year rose to 6,905 while some 6,065 patients were released from the hospitals. Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness that occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world.

Outbreak of the disease is usually seasonal, peaking during and after rainy seasons. The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies dengue as one of the top 10 threats to public health.