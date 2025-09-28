Home ministry condoles Khagrachhari killings, vows justice
The home ministry expressed deep sorrow over the killing of three hill people in an armed attack by miscreants in Guimara upazila of Khagrachhari district on Sunday.
In a statement issued on Sunday evening, the ministry also conveyed sympathy over the injuries sustained by an army major, 13 army personnel, the officer-in-charge of Guimara Police Station, three other policemen and several others in the incident.
The ministry assured that those responsible will be brought to justice following a proper investigation. “No offender will be spared,” it said.
It urged all concerned to remain calm and patient until necessary legal measures are taken.