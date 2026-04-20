Kosovo national day celebrated in Dhaka with calls for deeper ties
The Embassy of the Republic of Kosovo in Dhaka hosted a reception marking the 18th Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Kosovo, bringing together a gathering of government dignitaries, diplomats, businesspersons, academics, journalists, civil society representatives, and friends of Kosovo, reports a press release.
The chief guest of the event was Zahir Uddin Swapan, minister of Information and Broadcasting of the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.
Hosted by Lulzim Pllana, Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to Bangladesh, the reception celebrated Kosovo’s achievements and reaffirmed the growing partnership between the two countries.
In his remarks, Ambassador Pllana highlighted Kosovo’s progress since independence, noting the establishment of democratic institutions, economic growth, increasing foreign investment, digital governance reforms, and stronger international partnerships.
Addressing recent developments in Bangladesh, Ambassador Pllana stated, “Kosovo congratulates Bangladesh on its recent historic political transition. The national elections held in February 2026 marked a landmark moment. The peaceful conduct of these elections is a testament to Bangladesh’s democratic maturity, and we warmly congratulate all Bangladeshis on this achievement. I express Kosovo’s steadfast goodwill to the newly elected government and to all political parties. We pledge to continue working with Bangladesh’s leaders and institutions to deepen our partnership.”
In the address of the minister, he noted that Bangladesh and Kosovo share common experiences of struggle, resilience, and the aspiration for sovereignty.
He stated that these historical similarities have created a strong basis for friendship and mutual understanding between the two countries.
He reaffirmed Bangladesh’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations in trade, investment, education, technology, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.
He too mentioned Bangladesh’s recent democratic mandate, under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
Emphasising future cooperation, he stated, “May the bonds of friendship between our two countries grow ever stronger.”
The Embassy of the Republic of Kosovo expressed sincere appreciation to the Government and people of Bangladesh, the diplomatic community, and all distinguished guests who were present.