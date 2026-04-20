Kosovo national day celebrated in Dhaka with calls for deeper ties

The Embassy of the Republic of Kosovo in Dhaka hosted a reception marking the 18th Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Kosovo, bringing together a gathering of government dignitaries, diplomats, businesspersons, academics, journalists, civil society representatives, and friends of Kosovo, reports a press release.

The chief guest of the event was Zahir Uddin Swapan, minister of Information and Broadcasting of the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.