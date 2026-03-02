‘My visa expires in 3 days, what should I do now?’

Sources at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka stated that airlines cancelled 23 domestic and international flights on Saturday.

They cancelled 40 flights on Sunday and a further 39 today, Monday. In total, airlines have cancelled 102 flights over the past three days.

The cancellations have caused significant difficulties for passengers travelling to the affected destinations.

Those with visas nearing expiry face particular uncertainty. One such passenger is Rajib Bairagi from Tungipara in Gopalganj, who was due to travel to Kuwait.