Face of fascism, peace dove motifs burnt on DU campus

Correspondent
Dhaka University
Two symbolic motifs were burnt on Dhaka University campus on 12 April, 2025, ahead of the new year celebration.Tahmid Sakib

Two symbolic motifs that were prepared for the Bengali new year celebration at the fine arts faculty in Dhaka University have been burnt in a fire. One of the motifs displayed the face of fascism, while the other represented a peace dove.

While visiting the spot this morning, the charred structures were seen on the faculty premises. It was learned that the motifs caught fire and were burnt at the location where those were being constructed.

The fascist’s face motif was completely burned, while the peace dove was partially damaged.

Tahmid Sakib

Saifuddin Ahmed, proctor of the university, told Prothom Alo that the fire is assumed to have occurred between 4:45 am and 5:00 am. “Our mobile patrol team was away offering Fajr prayers during that time. The incident may have happened then,” he said.

Azharul Islam, dean of the fine arts faculty, also confirmed the incident and said two motifs were burnt in the early hours.

The fascist's face was burnt at the fine arts faculty of Dhaka University in early hours on 12 April, 2025.
Tahmid Sakib

This year, the Bengali new year will be celebrated with the spirit of the July-August uprising and the ouster of fascism. The fascist face -- a 20-foot-high structure of bamboo and cane -- was the key motif in the celebration. It depicted a grotesque female face with four horns, a gaping mouth, a large nose, and wide, fearful eyes.

Many believed that it was an effigy of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

