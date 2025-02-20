Operation Devil Hunt: 492 more arrested across the country
A total of 492 people were arrested across the country as part of the ongoing "Operation Devil Hunt" in 24 hours till Thursday afternoon, according to the police headquarters.
Besides, 1,260 others were arrested in connection with various warrants and ongoing cases during the same period in countrywide drives conducted by local police.
During this period, the joint forces also recovered a range of weapons and materials, including two locally made pipe guns.
Launched on the night of 9 February, "Operation Devil Hunt" is ostensibly aimed at curbing unrest and ensuring public safety across the country.
The operation followed an attack on students and civilians in Gazipur on the night of 7 February, an area known to be a stronghold of the Awami League.