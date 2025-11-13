Referendum and election on same day, ignores public demand: Golam Porwar
Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general Mia Golam Porwar said that the government has announced the national election and referendum on the same day, ignoring the will and demands of the people.
He added that the Chief Adviser’s announcement has not fulfilled the aspirations of the public.
This was stated by Golam Porwar this Thursday afternoon in an immediate reaction to the Chief Adviser’s address to the nation. He spoke to reporters at the ground floor of Jamaat’s central office.
Also present were Jamaat’s assistant secretary general Abdul Halim, executive council member Saiful Alam Khan, head of the publicity and media department Ahsanul Mahboob Jubayer, Dhaka city south Ameer Nurul Islam Bulbul, and north unit secretary Mohammad Rezaul Karim, among others.