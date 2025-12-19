UN rights chief urges probe into Bangladesh student leader's killing

The United Nations human rights chief voiced alarm Friday at the killing of Bangladesh student protest leader Sharif Osman Hadi, calling for a swift and impartial investigation.

Hadi, a key figure in last year's pro-democracy uprising, was shot by masked gunmen while leaving a mosque in the capital Dhaka last week. He was initially wounded and flown to Singapore for treatment, but eventually succumbed to his wounds on Thursday.

"I urge the authorities to conduct a prompt, impartial, thorough and transparent investigation into the attack that led to Hadi's death, and to ensure due process and accountability for those responsible," UN rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.