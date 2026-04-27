5 more children die from measles and symptoms, death toll rises to 264
In the past 24 hours (from 8am Sunday to 8am Monday), five more children have died in the country from measles and measles-like symptoms.
Among them, one child was confirmed to have measles, while four others had measles-like symptoms.
During the same period, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported that 1,358 more children across the country showed symptoms of measles.
One confirmed measles case resulted in a death in Sylhet, while one child each died with measles-like symptoms in Dhaka, Khulna, Rajshahi, and Sylhet.
These details were reported on Monday in a measles update issued by the Directorate General of Health Services.
With this, since 15 March, a total of 220 children have died in the country with measles-like symptoms. During the same period, 44 children have died after being confirmed to have measles.
According to the Directorate General of Health Services, since 15 March this year, 33,386 children have shown symptoms of measles. Of them, 22,442 were admitted to hospitals, while 19,018 have recovered and returned home.
The report also stated that 4,693 children have been diagnosed with measles since 15 March.