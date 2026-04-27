5 more children die from measles and symptoms, death toll rises to 264

In the past 24 hours (from 8am Sunday to 8am Monday), five more children have died in the country from measles and measles-like symptoms.

Among them, one child was confirmed to have measles, while four others had measles-like symptoms.

During the same period, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported that 1,358 more children across the country showed symptoms of measles.

One confirmed measles case resulted in a death in Sylhet, while one child each died with measles-like symptoms in Dhaka, Khulna, Rajshahi, and Sylhet.