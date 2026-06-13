Road crashes claim 622 lives in May: Jatri Kalyan Samity

At least 622 people were killed and 1,652 others injured in road accidents across Bangladesh in May, according to a report released on Saturday by Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity (BJKS).

The passenger welfare organisation’s Accident Monitoring Cell compiled the figures through media monitoring, noting that actual casualties could be significantly higher as many incidents go unreported.

Factoring in rail and waterway accidents, the combined toll for May stood at 671 deaths and 1,696 injuries across 676 incidents. Rail accidents numbered 42, leaving 34 dead and 29 hurt, while 21 waterway incidents claimed 15 lives, injured 15 and left seven missing.