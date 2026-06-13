Road crashes claim 622 lives in May: Jatri Kalyan Samity
At least 622 people were killed and 1,652 others injured in road accidents across Bangladesh in May, according to a report released on Saturday by Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity (BJKS).
The passenger welfare organisation’s Accident Monitoring Cell compiled the figures through media monitoring, noting that actual casualties could be significantly higher as many incidents go unreported.
Factoring in rail and waterway accidents, the combined toll for May stood at 671 deaths and 1,696 injuries across 676 incidents. Rail accidents numbered 42, leaving 34 dead and 29 hurt, while 21 waterway incidents claimed 15 lives, injured 15 and left seven missing.
Motorbikes emerged as the most dangerous vehicle category, with 221 accidents killing 231 and injuring 219, accounting for 36.05 percent of all road accidents and 37.13 percent of fatalities.
The report was made public through a statement signed by BJKS Secretary General Md Mozammel Haq Chowdhury.
Dhaka Division recorded the highest number of road accidents in May, 180 crashes killing 185 and injuring 558. Mymensingh Division reported the fewest, with 27 accidents, 38 deaths and 67 injuries.
Among those killed were 136 drivers, 110 pedestrians, 73 students, 69 women, 59 children, 49 transport workers, eight teachers, two police personnel, two BGB members, one physician, one freedom fighter and one lawyer.
Analysis of accident types showed head-on collisions accounted for 42.08 per cent of all incidents, followed by vehicles running over or hitting others (32.30 per cent), loss of control leading to falls into ditches (18.92 per cent), and train-vehicle collisions (0.81 per cent).
Of 975 vehicles identified in accidents, motorcycles made up 28.69 per cent, followed by trucks, pickups and covered vans (23.10 per cent), buses (14.45 per cent), battery-powered rickshaws and easy bikes (12.97 per cent), and cars, jeeps and microbuses (6.75 per cent).
In terms of location, 44.69 per cent of accidents occurred on national highways, 30.66 per cent on regional highways and 18.10 per cent on feeder roads.
BJKS identified several major factors behind the May carnage, including unrestricted movement of motorcycles, battery rickshaws and auto-rickshaws on national highways; absence of road signs, markings and lighting; lack of median dividers; vehicles travelling in the wrong direction; reckless and fatigue-driven driving; and road damage worsened by rain.
The organisation also flagged that excessive fares are forcing low-income commuters to ride atop buses and cargo trucks, sharply elevating accident risk.
BJKS called for short-, medium- and long-term road safety plans; the development of a modern national bus network; technology-driven traffic management; rigorous driver training and licensing reforms; and regular road safety audits.
It also demanded service lanes and footpaths on major highways, an end to extortion on roads, guaranteed wages and regulated working hours for drivers, phasing out of unfit vehicles, strengthened BRTA capacity, and the establishment of a dedicated traffic training academy.