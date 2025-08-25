6 districts get new DCs, more to follow

The interim government has started reshuffling the field administration ahead of the upcoming national polls.

The government appointed new deputy commissioners (DCs) to six districts. Three of them have been transferred to different districts. And three deputy secretaries have been appointed as the DCs in three other districts.

There will be more changes in this significant post of the field administration, public administration ministry sources said.

In particular, a massive reshuffle is likely to take place ahead of the declaration of the election schedule. The government is preparing a fit list to select efficient officers.

So far, discussions indicate that the election will be held in February next year. In national elections, deputy commissioners (DCs) act as returning officers. However, the election commission (EC) has not yet given a final decision on whether DCs will serve as returning officers in the upcoming election.