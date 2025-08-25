National election
6 districts get new DCs, more to follow
The interim government has started reshuffling the field administration ahead of the upcoming national polls.
The government appointed new deputy commissioners (DCs) to six districts. Three of them have been transferred to different districts. And three deputy secretaries have been appointed as the DCs in three other districts.
There will be more changes in this significant post of the field administration, public administration ministry sources said.
In particular, a massive reshuffle is likely to take place ahead of the declaration of the election schedule. The government is preparing a fit list to select efficient officers.
So far, discussions indicate that the election will be held in February next year. In national elections, deputy commissioners (DCs) act as returning officers. However, the election commission (EC) has not yet given a final decision on whether DCs will serve as returning officers in the upcoming election.
In the months leading up to the general election under the previous government, many districts saw changes in the post of DC. After last year’s mass uprising, the interim government withdrew the former DCs and gradually appointed new ones across all districts.
However, the appointments at that time led to scuffles, chaos, and disorder among officials inside the secretariat. The postings of nine DCs were cancelled, and four others were reshuffled.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, several public administration ministry officials said last month that efforts are on to appoint efficient officers in this significant post of the field administration ahead of the upcoming national polls.
This time, there are plans to appoint some officials from the 28th BCS administration cadre as deputy commissioners (DC). Several officers from the 28th batch have already been interviewed.
At present, officials from the 24th, 25th, and 27th BCS batches are serving as DCs. Among them, officers from the 24th and 25th BCS joined the service during the BNP-led government (2001–06), while those from the 27th BCS entered the service during the caretaker government (2007–08) following the political changeover of 1/11.
Multiple sources at the Ministry of Public Administration said there is a policy decision to withdraw officials from the 24th BCS who are now serving as deputy commissioners (DC) and appoint new ones in their place. At the same time, changes may also come in some other districts.
The six districts with new DCs
The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification today, Monday, appointing new deputy commissioners (DC) in six districts.
Shahid Hossain Chowdhury, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has been appointed DC of Patuakhali replacing Abu Hasnat Mohammad Arifin, who has been transferred as DC of Kushtia, while Kushtia DC Toufiqueur Rahman has been transferred as DC of Khulna.
Sifat Mehnaz, DC of Meherpur, has been transferred as DC of Kurigram. Abdul Salam, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, has been appointed DC of Meherpur.
Meanwhile, Abdullah Al Mahmud Zaman, zonal settlement officer of the Land Records and Survey Department, has been appointed DC of Netrakona.