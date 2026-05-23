Brutality against children must stop: UNICEF

In a statement attributed to Rana Flowers, UNICEF Representative in Bangladesh, it was said, “Brutality against children must stop!”

The statement, issued yesterday, Friday, said, "UNICEF is deeply shocked and saddened by the recent brutal violence against children reported across Bangladesh, including the rape and killing of girls and boys in settings where they should have been safe. UNICEF conveys sincere condolences to all the affected families."

"The rise in reports of brutal and sexual violence against women and children across Bangladesh thus far in 2026 underscore the urgent need for immediate action to strengthen child and GBV protection systems and prevention measures nationwide," said the UNICEF statement.