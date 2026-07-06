Eight killed in landslides caused by heavy rain in cox’s bazar

At least eight people, including women and children, have been killed in separate landslides at Rohingya refugee camps in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar, following heavy rainfall.

The landslides occurred at four locations in the Balukhali, Kutupalong and Jamtoli refugee camps between 1:00 am and 3:00 am on Monday.

Several others were injured after being buried under the debris. Rescue operations are being carried out by members of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn), the Fire Service and Civil Defence, and Rohingya volunteers.

Dollar Tripura, an official of the Ukhiya Fire Service and Civil Defence Station, confirmed the deaths. He said eight people had died in landslides caused by heavy rain, adding that continued rainfall has heightened the risk of further landslides, as many Rohingya refugees live on unstable hillsides.