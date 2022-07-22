ADB to help govt recover losses from flood

In the meeting, the minister briefed the country director about the damages, including roads, bridges, culverts, water, and sanitation system due to the flood and various measures taken by the government to recover the losses as early as possible.
He said ADB always stands beside Bangladesh with help to build rural infrastructures, and in many sectors including water resources, agriculture, education, transport, and fuel.
The minister thanked the regional money lender for its positive role to achieve the sustainable development goals of the country.
In response, Edimon Ginting has expressed his keen interest to work with the government on a rehabilitation programme in flood-affected areas.
Mentioning that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly to build a developed country within 2041, Ginting said Bangladesh has become a role model of development in the world.