Advocacy session on gender-disaggregated data collection to advance SDG localisation in Bangladesh

The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Bangladesh, in collaboration with the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), organised an ‘Advocacy Session on Gender-Segregated Data Collection’ under the Accelerate SDG Localisation in Bangladesh project, reports a press release.

Implemented by UNOPS in partnership with UN Women, the project aims to develop a ‘Bangladesh Model” for localising Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5 — Gender Equality, and SDG 16 — Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.