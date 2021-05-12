500,000 doses Covid vaccine reach Bangladesh

500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine as a gift from China have reached Dhaka. A special air force flight carrying the vaccines and AD syringes provided by Sinofarm landed at the Bangladesh Air Force base at Kurmitola on Wednesday morning.
An official of foreign ministry confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
Chinese ambassador Li Jiming ealier on Monday confirmed that the vaccine would reach Bangladesh on 12 May.
He, however, said that Bangladesh will have to wait to get the vaccine commercially as many countries are waiting to get the vaccine form China. Besides, Bangladesh government only approved emergency use of Sinopharm just a week ago.