Rains, thunder showers with lightning likely in all divisions in next 24hr: BMD

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes in all divisions, including Dhaka of the country in 24 hours commencing 9am on Sunday.

“Rain or thunder showers with lightning flashes and temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions,” said a met office update.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, according to the BMD.