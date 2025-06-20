Violence against children hit ‘unprecedented levels’ in 2024: UN

From Gaza to the Democratic Republic of Congo, violence against children in conflict zones reached “unprecedented levels” in 2024, a United Nations annual report said Thursday.

“In 2024, violence against children in armed conflict reached unprecedented levels, with a staggering 25 per cent surge in the number of grave violations in comparison with 2023,” according to the report from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The report verified 41,370 grave violations against children in 2024 -- including 36,221 committed in 2024 and 5,149 committed previously but confirmed in 2024 -- the highest number since the monitoring tool was established nearly 30 years ago.