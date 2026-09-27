Attack on Salman Muqtadir's studio: 3 accused sent to jail, remand hearing on Wednesday

A request has been made for a five-day remand for three suspects arrested in a case of unauthorised entry, vandalism, looting, and theft at content creator Salman Muqtadir's studio.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arifur Rahman has scheduled a hearing for 30th September and ordered the suspects to be sent to jail.

Today, Sunday, the investigation officer of the case, Inspector Subrata Debnath of Cantonment Police Station, produced the suspects in court and requested a five-day remand.