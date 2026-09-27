Attack on Salman Muqtadir's studio: 3 accused sent to jail, remand hearing on Wednesday
A request has been made for a five-day remand for three suspects arrested in a case of unauthorised entry, vandalism, looting, and theft at content creator Salman Muqtadir's studio.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arifur Rahman has scheduled a hearing for 30th September and ordered the suspects to be sent to jail.
Today, Sunday, the investigation officer of the case, Inspector Subrata Debnath of Cantonment Police Station, produced the suspects in court and requested a five-day remand.
Prosecution Department's SI Tarequr Rahman told Prothom Alo that the suspects sent to jail are Md Mamun (32), Md. Aslam (24), and Munna (29).
Inspector Subrata Debnath of Cantonment Police Station, the investigation officer, told Prothom Alo, the plaintiff of the case is Saiful Islam, the director of Newgini Project.
There are 13 named suspects in the case, among whom the court has sent three to jail. Their political affiliation is not yet known. Salman Muqtadir has not filed a separate case regarding the incident.
According to the case details, approximately 50 miscreants illegally entered the project area of 'Newgini Properties Limited' in West Matikata, Cantonment Police Station, on Saturday.
During this time, they fired around 50 rounds randomly and attacked with machetes, knives, and sticks. Several people, including site engineer Md Parvez, were seriously injured.
Unauthorised entry, vandalism, and looting occurred at Salman Muqtadir's 'Brown Fish' studio during this time.
The complaint also states that the attackers looted a large amount of goods, including cash, laptops, computers, BRB cables, cameras, and professional media equipment, from the project area.
Moreover, vehicles were vandalised, resulting in a reported loss of approximately Tk 14.28 million, and goods worth Tk 15. 44 million were stolen.
Upon hearing the incident, the Cantonment Police rushed to the scene, at which point the attackers also fired at the police. The police, in self-defence and to control the situation, fired five rounds from a shotgun.
Two suspects named in the complaint were arrested from the scene. Later, another was apprehended through further operations. Police have reported recovering local weapons and shell casings from the arrested suspects.