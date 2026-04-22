Women's privacy violated in the race for views as unprepared moments treated as 'content'

A recent incident near Madhur Canteen at the University of Dhaka revealed a troubling trend.

During a programme, a man was seen zooming in from a distance with his mobile phone to record a young couple who were taking personal photographs.

The video later spread across social media. The individual who secretly recorded the footage is reportedly a journalist affiliated with an online news portal.

The incident has triggered criticism over the recording and dissemination of such content in public spaces without consent.

This is not an isolated case. Numerous images and videos captured without consent continue to circulate online, often garnering hundreds of thousands of views and generating income for the profiles that share them.