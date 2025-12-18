Khaleda Zia stable, responding to treatment: Zahid Hossain
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia’s physical condition remains stable, according to AZM Zahid Hossain, a member of the medical board overseeing her treatment and a member of the BNP standing committee.
Asked by journalists whether there had been any improvement in Khaleda Zia’s health following treatment over the past few days, Zahid said, “You can say that her condition is stable.”
Zahid Hossain shared the update while briefing newspersons on Khaleda Zia’s health in front of Evercare Hospital in the capital on Thursday afternoon.
Speaking about her condition, the physician said Khaleda Zia has been responding to treatment being provided by both local and foreign physicians.
Physician Zahid Hossain said, “Her (Khaleda Zia’s) physical condition is being maintained as it was a few days ago, Alhamdulillah.”
He added that the physicians are hopeful Khaleda Zia will gradually recover.
Since 23 November, Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. Her medical care is being managed under a board of physicians comprising local and foreign specialists, led by Professor Shahabuddin Talukdar.
Khaleda Zia is facing multiple health complications, including diabetes, kidney, heart, and lung problems. Her hemoglobin levels had dropped due to kidney issues but have now improved slightly. Kidney function has also shown some improvement, and her lungs have recovered to some extent. However, she is still not completely out of danger. As part of her ongoing treatment, regular medical tests and examinations are being conducted.
Amid Khaleda Zia’s health condition, the BNP had suggested sending her abroad for advanced treatment, but that was ultimately not possible. As the chairperson’s health is not suitable for air travel, she is receiving treatment within the country.
Since arriving in Dhaka from London to see her mother-in-law Khaleda Zia last Friday, Zobaida Rahman, wife of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, has been visiting Evercare Hospital daily. She is currently involved with the medical board overseeing Khaleda Zia’s treatment.