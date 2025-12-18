Khaleda Zia stable, responding to treatment: Zahid Hossain

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia’s physical condition remains stable, according to AZM Zahid Hossain, a member of the medical board overseeing her treatment and a member of the BNP standing committee.

Asked by journalists whether there had been any improvement in Khaleda Zia’s health following treatment over the past few days, Zahid said, “You can say that her condition is stable.”

Zahid Hossain shared the update while briefing newspersons on Khaleda Zia’s health in front of Evercare Hospital in the capital on Thursday afternoon.

Speaking about her condition, the physician said Khaleda Zia has been responding to treatment being provided by both local and foreign physicians.