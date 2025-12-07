Mobile traders stage sit-in outside BTRC demanding NEIR reforms

Mobile phone traders have staged a sit-in in front of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) building, demanding reforms to the National Equipment Identity Register (NEIR) along with several other issues.

At around 10:00 am today, Sunday, traders gathered in front of the BTRC building under the banner of the Bangladesh Mobile Business Community. As a result, one side of the road has been closed to traffic.

The key demands of the traders include reforming the NEIR system, abolishing syndicate practices and allowing open opportunities for mobile phone imports.