Mobile traders stage sit-in outside BTRC demanding NEIR reforms
Mobile phone traders have staged a sit-in in front of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) building, demanding reforms to the National Equipment Identity Register (NEIR) along with several other issues.
At around 10:00 am today, Sunday, traders gathered in front of the BTRC building under the banner of the Bangladesh Mobile Business Community. As a result, one side of the road has been closed to traffic.
The key demands of the traders include reforming the NEIR system, abolishing syndicate practices and allowing open opportunities for mobile phone imports.
The Bangladesh Mobile Business Community organised the programme. Abu Sayeed Piyas, secretary of the organisation, told Prothom Alo, “We have repeatedly requested the government to sit with us. Yet we have not been invited even once by any party. The issue could certainly have been resolved at the discussion table. Now we have been pushed to the wall. Retail traders across the country have announced closure of their shops.”
Traders allege that implementation of the NEIR will harm hundreds of thousands of traders and their families. They claim that the new system will benefit a specific group, while increased duties will ultimately raise mobile phone prices for consumers.
The BTRC has initiated steps to implement the National Equipment Identity Register (NEIR) from 16 December.
At the same time, the government has announced reduced import duties for legally imported mobile phones and special facilities for expatriates bringing phones into the country.
Through the NEIR system, every mobile phone will be brought under a mandatory registration process. The government has stated that once implemented, illegally-imported mobile phones will no longer be usable.