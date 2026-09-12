Dengue spreads across country, October poses high risk

A section of public health experts and entomologists had been warning for one and a half to two months that the dengue situation could worsen in September and October.

At an event held at the Dhaka Reporters Unity on 9 September, State Minister for Health and Family Welfare MA Muhit said dengue had started to increase. The peak period of dengue was approaching in the last week of September and the beginning of October.

Health State Minister MA Muhit told Prothom Alo on Friday, “Dengue cannot be tackled without public participation. Tomorrow (Saturday), the prime minister will inaugurate the cleanliness and awareness campaign from the parliament complex. Three to four ministries will be involved in this initiative. Volunteers, members of voluntary organisations, and officials and employees of various offices and institutions will take part.”

He also said the work would be carried out every Saturday and would continue for three months. During this period, students would also clean and maintain cleanliness at their institutions.

Public health experts believe the dengue situation should not have become so alarming. Dengue is preventable. Dhaka and Kolkata in India have almost the same geographical location and environment. Yet, dengue is under control in Kolkata.