Former minister Mosharraf Hossain passes away
Former member of parliament for the Chattogram-1 (Mirsarai) constituency and former Minister for Housing and Public Works, freedom fighter Mosharraf Hossain, has passed away.
He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the capital at around 10:00 am today, Wednesday.
He was 83.
His death was confirmed to Prothom Alo by his eldest son Sabedur Rahman.
He said his father had been receiving treatment in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Dhaka for some time due to multiple health complications. He passed away there this morning.
Sabedur Rahman added that the family intends to bury him at their ancestral home in the village. The timing of the funeral will be determined following family discussions.
According to family sources, Mosharraf Hossain, who studied engineering, was simultaneously a politician, organiser of the Liberation War, and a successful industrialist. He was elected to Parliament multiple times from the Mirsarai constituency as a nominee of the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned. He most recently served as a member of the party’s presidium.
On 27 October 2024, detectives arrested Mosharraf Hossain from the Bashundhara Residential Area in connection with a case filed over the attack on the BNP office in Paltan, Dhaka, on 7 December 2022 and the killing of BNP activist Makbul during the incident. He was later shown arrested in several additional cases.
After falling ill while in prison, he was admitted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital on 5 February 2025. He was released from prison on bail in all cases on 14 August 2025.
Since then, he had remained under medical care due to respiratory complications and other health problems.