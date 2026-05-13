Former minister Mosharraf Hossain passes away

His death was confirmed to Prothom Alo by his eldest son Sabedur Rahman.

He said his father had been receiving treatment in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Dhaka for some time due to multiple health complications. He passed away there this morning.

Sabedur Rahman added that the family intends to bury him at their ancestral home in the village. The timing of the funeral will be determined following family discussions.

According to family sources, Mosharraf Hossain, who studied engineering, was simultaneously a politician, organiser of the Liberation War, and a successful industrialist. He was elected to Parliament multiple times from the Mirsarai constituency as a nominee of the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned. He most recently served as a member of the party’s presidium.