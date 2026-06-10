273 convicted prisoners in condemned cells for crimes against women and children

The incident occurred in 2005. Perpetrators burned to death a 16-year-old girl named Samina after failing to obtain the dowry they had demanded. She had entered into a child marriage.

Thirteen years after Samina’s murder, in 2018, the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-9 in Dhaka sentenced six individuals, including her husband Jafar, to death.

Among them, Jafar, his sister Rokeya, and Rokeya’s husband Abdur Rahim remain in prison. Eight years have passed, yet the authorities have not carried out the death sentences imposed by the court.

Samina’s mother, Nazma Begum, 60, lives in Kaunia village in Savar. Speaking to Prothom Alo yesterday, Tuesday, she expressed her frustration, saying, “Even after all this time, the executions have not taken place.”