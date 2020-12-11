53 Uzi pistols sold to buyers with rifle licences

Uzi pistols are being sold to buyers with .22 rifle licences. The law enforcement agencies are alarmed that these semi-automatic weapons used by the armed forces are being sold to the general people. So far 53 such weapons have been purchased from authorised gun shops in various places around the country. One of the buyers is a drug dealer, police sources report.

In the meantime, the police have written to the home ministry, asking that the import of these military graded weapons be stopped. The association of authorised gun shops in the country, Arms Dealers Association, has said that that they have imported 111 of the .22 bore Uzi guns so far, of which 53 have been sold to persons having licences for .22 bore rifles. And 58 remain in stock. Sales of these have been suspended for now.

According to the Bangladesh Arms Dealers and Importers Association, these are not pistols, but rifles. On the other hand, after consulting experts, police contend that these are pistols. The army uses these weapons too. A report submitted to the home ministry by the police said that it could be a serious security threat if militants got possession of such weapons.