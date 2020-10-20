38th BCS

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has recommended that 541 candidates who have passed the 38th BCS exam but had not secured post in the cadre service, be appointed as first class non-cadre officers.

At a special meeting of the commission held on Tuesday, the recommendation was made to make these appointments based on the merit of the candidates and the rules regarding the relevant posts. The matter was announced in a press release issued by the commission.

Despite passing the written and oral exams of the 38th BCS, 6,173 candidates were not recommended for cadre posts due to the shortage of posts. Among them, 5,032 applied to the commission for appointments to non-cadre posts.

Among the 541 to be appointed to non-cadre posts, PSC has recommended appointments to 53 categories including 111 to be appointed as social welfare officers or positions of equal rank in the social welfare department of the social welfare ministry, 62 for appointment to the Soil Resources Development Institute of the agricultural ministry, 33 as medical officers at the government employees’ hospital of the public administration ministry, 85 as assistant engineers (civil) at the education engineering directorate of the education ministry’s secondary an higher education department, 19 as drug supervisors at the drug administration directorate of the health and family welfare ministry.

PSC recommended the appointment of 2,204 candidates to various cadres after the final results of the 38th BSC was announced.

From the 31st BCS the provision was introduced for appointing to non-cadre posts those who passed final exam but did not get cadre posts.

