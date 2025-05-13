Factory remains idle 2 yrs after construction completion 

Although construction of a new factory for Chhatak Cement Company Limited in Sunamganj was completed in March 2023, production has yet to begin—two years on.

The government-run facility remains inactive, mainly due to two unresolved issues: lack of permission to build part of the limestone ropeway on Indian territory and the absence of a gas line connection.

Officials say this delay is resulting in a significant waste of resources and manpower. Moreover, there is growing concern that the factory’s newly installed equipment may suffer damage from remaining idle for too long.

Limestone, the factory’s primary raw material, is transported from India via a 17-kilometre-long ropeway that spans both countries. However, construction on the 11-kilometre Bangladesh segment is still in its early stages, and permission for the remaining 6 kilometres on the Indian side has not yet been secured.

A source involved in the matter said that efforts are underway to finalise an agreement with an Indian company to construct the Indian segment. The draft of this agreement has already been sent to the Ministry of Industries from the Chhatak factory.