EU to send large election observation team to Bangladesh: Mission head tells chief adviser

Chief observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) Ivars Ijabs on Sunday said the EU is going to send a large election observation team to Bangladesh, noting that the forthcoming election will be historic for the country.

Ijabs said this at a meeting with chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna here this morning.

“Chief observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) Ivars Ijabs met chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus at 11:30 am to discuss preparations for the upcoming national election and referendum,” said chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam at a media briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital in the afternoon.

He described the meeting as highly important, with extensive discussions covering election preparedness, the level playing field for political parties, and the referendum, particularly the “Yes” vote.