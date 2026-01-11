EU to send large election observation team to Bangladesh: Mission head tells chief adviser
Chief observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) Ivars Ijabs on Sunday said the EU is going to send a large election observation team to Bangladesh, noting that the forthcoming election will be historic for the country.
Ijabs said this at a meeting with chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna here this morning.
“Chief observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) Ivars Ijabs met chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus at 11:30 am to discuss preparations for the upcoming national election and referendum,” said chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam at a media briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital in the afternoon.
He described the meeting as highly important, with extensive discussions covering election preparedness, the level playing field for political parties, and the referendum, particularly the “Yes” vote.
The press secretary pointed out that although the EU does not send election observer missions to many countries, it has decided to do so for Bangladesh because of the country’s large population, its strong trade partnership with the EU, and the fact that Bangladesh is regarded as a close friend.
He also noted that during the nearly 16 years of Sheikh Hasina’s tenure, the EU did not send any election observation mission even for once.
During the meeting, the EU EOM chief stated that he witnessed positive feelings and strong enthusiasm across the country regarding the upcoming elections and the referendum. As a reason, he mentioned that the previous three parliamentary elections were not considered credible.
Ijabs sought detailed information on election preparations and the level playing field, Shafiqul Alam said, adding that there was no discussion during the meeting regarding the Bangladesh Awami League or its participation in the election.
The press secretary said that the EU EOM emphasised on “Yes Vote” in the referendum, saying it is crucial because it will enable the implementation of essential and necessary reform agendas.
Ijabs further informed the chief adviser that the EU election observation mission will spread across the country, monitor all areas, and engage in discussions with major political parties as well as other stakeholders.
In response, chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus assured the EU that the upcoming election and referendum would be completed smoothly and would be free, fair, credible, peaceful, and festive.
He said that the election commission and the interim government are fully prepared to ensure the smooth conduct of both the election and the referendum, adding that a level playing field will be ensured for all political parties and that he does not foresee any major problems in this regard.
Professor Yunus thanked the EU for its decision to send the election observation mission, describing it as “extremely important” for holding a credible election and for Bangladesh’s democratic transition.
He said that body-worn cameras will be used by security forces at vulnerable polling centers.
Through these cameras it will be possible to monitor whether any trouble or law-and-order situation is deteriorating, the chief adviser said, adding that the system will be connected centrally through an app, enabling easy monitoring from upazila, district and divisional headquarters, and Dhaka.
In addition, all polling centers will be equipped with CCTV cameras, allowing for the rapid identification of troublemakers, he said, adding, the military will remain deployed as a rapid response striking force to respond immediately if needed.
Regarding the “Yes” vote for referendum, Muhammad Yunus stated that the interim government is conducting and will continue to conduct campaigns and awareness-building activities.
He explained that the interim government had sought legal opinions on this matter, and top legal experts have provided written confirmation that the interim government is legally permitted to seek a “Yes” vote, with no legal barriers.
Although the formal election campaign will begin on 22 January, Muhammad Yunus said that an election wave is already visible across the country.
He described the presence of EU observers as a major endorsement for Bangladesh’s election process and reiterated that it is essential for ensuring a democratic transition.
About challenges, the chief adviser identified social media as a major challenge, citing the massive spread of misinformation and disinformation, often made viral with malicious intent.
He also warned that elements associated with the fallen autocratic regime may attempt to disrupt the election.
However, professor Yunus said that the security forces are fully prepared and ready to respond to any challenges.
During the meeting, the chief adviser also noted strong enthusiasm among women and young people to vote and expressed optimism that voter turnout in the upcoming election would be very high.