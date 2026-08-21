First meeting held at DU on arranging next DUCSU election; VC attends

The meeting came hours after the vice-chancellor met Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Secretariat on Thursday morning, where they discussed DUCSU and other issues.

According to the vice-chancellor, the prime minister gave him instructions on how to proceed with the DUCSU election and asked the university administration to take the necessary steps accordingly.

“He is also very keen about student leadership, since the students of today are the future - he gave me guidance on that front as well,” he said.

The VC further said the meeting with the prime minister was primarily held to brief him on the university’s development projects and its 20-year plan, while also inviting him to the university’s convocation scheduled for January.

“Our visit was mainly to brief him on the Dhaka University’s various development projects and on the 20-year plan we’re working on to move the university forward. And since we’ll be holding our convocation next January, we also went to invite him to that - to let him know we’d like him to be with us at the convocation,” he added.