Security Cooperation: Bangladesh receives 5 patrol boats from Japan

Japan has handed over five patrol boats to the Bangladesh Navy under the Official Security Assistance (OSA) as part of efforts to strengthen security cooperation between the two countries.

This is the first OSA project for Bangladesh, which was decided by the government of Japan as the OSA FY2023 project, said the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

This aims to assist the Bangladesh Navy operating in the Bay of Bengal by enhancing its operational capabilities for monitoring, surveillance and disaster relief through the provision of the patrol boats.